Pork and Smoked Sausage Fricassée

While chicken and smoked sausage fricassée was a traditional Sunday dish in Cajun Country most of the year, during boucherie season it was replaced with fresh pork. To make the dish a little more special, especially for guests, a mélange of vegetables and seasonings were added.

Ingredients:

5 pounds of pork stew meat, cubed

3 pounds smoked sausage, sliced

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

1½ cups vegetable oil

1½ cups flour

2 cups diced onions

2 cups diced celery

1 cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

8 cups chicken stock

½ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Steamed white rice

Method:

Season pork stew meat well with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. In a large cast iron Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add onions, diced celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Dissolve roux by gradually adding chicken stock and stirring constantly. Blend in cubed pork and sausage slices. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook for 30 minutes or until pork is tender, adding more stock if needed. Season to taste using salt and pepper. Add green onions and parsley then cook for 5 minutes. Serve over steamed white rice.

