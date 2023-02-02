Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery.

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m.

Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger Bend Road near Antioch Road.

The men are believed to be 15-20 years old. According to a spokeswoman with EBRSO, a white male and a black male wore masks, gloves, and dark clothing.

One of the men had a gun, according to law enforcement.

They both demanded the cashier to open the register and pushed her to the ground, deputies added.

They reportedly left the store without taking anything.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 225-389-5000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road...
Car submerged in water in Central, police say
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
The Great Employee Give Back project began as a pilot program with BRG which has more than...
BRG employees surprised with unclaimed property checks
House generic
New housing assistance program helping buy dream homes for first responders, teachers