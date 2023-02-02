Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery.

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m.

Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger Bend Road near Antioch Road.

The men are believed to be 15-20 years old. According to a spokeswoman with EBRSO, a white male and a black male wore masks, gloves, and dark clothing.

One of the men had a gun, according to law enforcement.

They both demanded the cashier to open the register and pushed her to the ground, deputies added.

They reportedly left the store without taking anything.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 225-389-5000.

