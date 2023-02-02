Facebook
New housing assistance program helping buy dream homes for first responders, teachers

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new housing assistance program, “Keys for Service,” which aims to support first responders and certified teachers in Louisiana with purchasing their dream homes.

Joshua Hollins, Executive Director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, said the program offers eligible participants a 4% down payment and closing cost assistance based on the mortgage/loan amount. He said this is a first-of-its-kind program in Louisiana.

