McKernan to use NIL, Mulkey partnerships to raise money for Turner Syndrome research

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney has launched a campaign with the LSU women’s basketball head coach and two of her star players to target a chromosomal disorder that affects females.

Gordon McKernan is teaming up with Kim Mulkey and Tiger players Alexis Morris and Angel Reese for the “Playing for a Purpose” campaign that will raise money for Turner Syndrome awareness and research throughout February.

Throughout the month, McKernan will donate $20 to the Turner Syndrome Foundation for every point scored by Morris and Reese.

Mulkey lost a granddaughter to Turner Syndrome, which is due to a partial or complete absence of the second X chromosome.

