Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

McKernan to use NIL, Mulkey partnerships to raise money for Turner Syndrome research

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney has launched a campaign with the LSU women’s basketball head coach and two of her star players to target a chromosomal disorder that affects females.

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Gordon McKernan is teaming up with Kim Mulkey and Tiger players Alexis Morris and Angel Reese for the “Playing for a Purpose” campaign that will raise money for Turner Syndrome awareness and research throughout February.

LSU forward Angel Reese (1)
LSU forward Angel Reese (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Throughout the month, McKernan will donate $20 to the Turner Syndrome Foundation for every point scored by Morris and Reese.

Mulkey lost a granddaughter to Turner Syndrome, which is due to a partial or complete absence of the second X chromosome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank

Latest News

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU losing streak extends to nine games with loss to Missouri
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
Morris’s career-high 31 points leads No. 3 LSU over Vols; remain unbeaten in SEC play
LSU Tigers
LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Southern Men's Basketball
Southern gets ready to face Alcorn State