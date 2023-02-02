McKernan to use NIL, Mulkey partnerships to raise money for Turner Syndrome research
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney has launched a campaign with the LSU women’s basketball head coach and two of her star players to target a chromosomal disorder that affects females.
Gordon McKernan is teaming up with Kim Mulkey and Tiger players Alexis Morris and Angel Reese for the “Playing for a Purpose” campaign that will raise money for Turner Syndrome awareness and research throughout February.
Throughout the month, McKernan will donate $20 to the Turner Syndrome Foundation for every point scored by Morris and Reese.
Mulkey lost a granddaughter to Turner Syndrome, which is due to a partial or complete absence of the second X chromosome.
