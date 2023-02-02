Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mayor declares Coach Roger Cador Day in honor of College Baseball Hall of Fame induction

Southern head coach Roger Cador
Southern head coach Roger Cador
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little more than a year after being inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame, legendary Southern baseball head coach Roger Cador will be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 3.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is honoring Cador with his own day.

Congratulations, Coach Cador.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank

Latest News

LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd
JACQUES TALK: Thatcher Hurd
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU losing streak extends to nine games with loss to Missouri
Southern Jaguars
Southern releases 2023 football schedule
National Signing Day was held on Feb. 1, 2023.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Student-athletes decide on colleges/universities (Feb. 2023)