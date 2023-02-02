Mayor declares Coach Roger Cador Day in honor of College Baseball Hall of Fame induction
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little more than a year after being inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame, legendary Southern baseball head coach Roger Cador will be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 3.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is honoring Cador with his own day.