LSU losing streak extends to nine games with loss to Missouri

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) have dropped their ninth straight game and eighth game in conference play as they fell to Missouri (17-5, 5-4 SEC) 87-77 on Wednesday. Feb. 1.

LSU had one of their better offensive games during the losing streak as they scored more than 70 points for just the second time during the losing streak. The purple & gold shot 40.9% from the field and they were 11-for-33 from behind the arc. Four LSU starters scored in double-digits with KJ Williams leading the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds. A total of six players scored in double-digits.

Kobe Brown led Missouri in scoring with 26 points and added eight rebounds to go along with five assists.

Things will not get any easier as LSU will host No. 4 Alabama on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.

