Learn more about upcoming MOVEBR traffic, infrastructure projects

Traffic light
Traffic light(GDFL / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will get the opportunity to learn more about upcoming and ongoing traffic and infrastructure projects around the Capital City.

MOVEBR announced the 1st Thursday Outlook Call for the month of February will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

The virtual Zoom meeting will provide information on the Community Improvement Projects recently approved by the Metro Council.

Those projects include but are not limited to existing roadways that may be improved with resurfacing and repairing, enclosed drainage ditches, lighting enhancements, curbs, sidewalks, or landscaping.

Leaders will also provide details on the upcoming MOVEBR Projects Showcase.

RELATED LINK
DOTD open house to discuss traffic signal removal on Airline Highway

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

