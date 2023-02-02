Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Thatcher Hurd

LSU sophomore pitcher Thatcher Hurd hasn’t officially thrown a pitch for the Tigers yet, but he’s already making a profound impact on the Baton Rouge community.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hurd has donated all of his NIL earnings to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, with plans to likewise contribute all of his future NIL money to local charities as well.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hurd transferred to LSU from UCLA and figures to be a big part of head coach Jay Johnson’s plans during the 2023 season.

Hurd made nine appearances with six starts for the Bruins last season, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.06 ERA. He piled up 48 strikeouts in just 34 innings of work, while opposing batters hit just .138 against him.

Hurd had a back injury that cut his freshman season short, but he says he’s now recovered and ready to go this year.

