Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack
Her father described Monday night as “typical” before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night.
The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
Two males got out of a dark sedan, described as a Dodge Avenger with the passenger rear window covered, and approached the woman. She fought back, police said, and was shot several times in the arms, legs, and hands as the suspects ran back to their car and drove off.
Her father described Monday as a “typical night” before the shooting. He said his daughter went for a walk around the block or to nearby Harpeth Hall when she was attacked.
The family said their daughter had just finished up a rotation at the University of Vermont Medical School and flew back home to Nashville for a few days before returning to LSU’s medical school. She will have to undergo extensive physical therapy, according to her family.
“To think something like this would happen in Nashville a few blocks from her home doesn’t make sense,” her father said. “She probably just felt safe like we all do in our neighborhood.”
The family said they have lived in the Green Hills neighborhood for 25 years.
Police released the following statement on behalf of the family:
A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the two men who attacked and shot the woman.
Anyone with information should contact police at 615-742-7463.
