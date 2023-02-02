Facebook
EBRSO arrest man for $40K worth of fentanyl, other charges

By WAFB STAFF
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the distribution of fentanyl, other charges.

Frank Beauchamp, 57, is charged with PWITD sch. II (Fentanyl), poss. of a firearm by a convicted felon, poss. of a firearm with drugs, poss. of a stolen firearm, poss. of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, poss. of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, affidavit warrant for distribution of schedule II (Fentanyl), and 2 counts of distribution of counterfeit narcotics.

According to officials, agents purchased drugs from Beauchamp three times before obtaining a search warrant.

Investigators seized 1 lb. of Fentanyl, 7.6 ounces of Marijuana, 210 Suboxone strips, 16 dosage units of Lyrica, and $149,536.

Officials said they also seized a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus 9mm caliber handgun, a Rossi .38 special handgun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, and a Stag Arms A-15 rifle.

The 1 lb. of Fentanyl is worth $40,000 street value which is over 1,000 fatal doses, investigators explained.

This is the third case EBRSO Narcotics has completed on Beauchamp since 2019, officials added.

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
