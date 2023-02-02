Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police

Byron Louis
Byron Louis(BRPD)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges.

According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 35, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders.

Louis is being sought for attacking a victim in the company of two minor children on Century Avenue on Friday, January 27. Police added at the time of the attack, the victim had an active protective order against Louis.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7687.

