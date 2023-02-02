Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Car submerged in water in Central, police say

The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road...
The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square.(Central Police Department/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car accident caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater in Central on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square.

The car will be retired on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers.
The car will be retired on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers.(Central Police Department/Facebook)
The car will be retired on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers.
The car will be retired on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers.(Central Police Department/Facebook)

The occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident are okay, authorities confirmed.

The car will be retrieved on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Highland and Lee
New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned
House generic
New housing assistance program helping buy dream homes for first responders, teachers
YOUR HEALTH: Migraine warning signs
Traffic light
Learn more about upcoming MOVEBR traffic, infrastructure projects