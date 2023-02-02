Car submerged in water in Central, police say
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car accident caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater in Central on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square.
The occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident are okay, authorities confirmed.
The car will be retrieved on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers.
