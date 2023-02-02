Car submerged in water in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car accident caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater in Central on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Central Police Department said the accident happened on Lovett Road between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square.

The car will be retired on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers. (Central Police Department/Facebook)

The car will be retired on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers. (Central Police Department/Facebook)

The occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident are okay, authorities confirmed.

The car will be retrieved on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 due to safety for drivers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.