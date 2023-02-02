Facebook
Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say

Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.(CARABINIERI COSENZA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A mafia boss who was working undercover as a pizza maker was captured after evading authorities for 16 years, according to French officials.

The anti-mafia police said 63-year-old Edgardo Greco was caught working as a pizzaiolo in Saint-Etienne last week.

Greco was part of the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabria mafia) and sentenced in absentia for the murder of two brothers from a rival clan in the 1990s. The men are presumed to have been dissolved in acid based on the testimony of turncoats.

The anti-mafia police said Greco was convicted for the murder of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo.

While in France, Greco had adopted a new identity, Paolo Dimitrio, despite being on Italy’s most wanted list since 2006.

The Italian press reported Greco was even featured in a local French paper as “an authentic Italian pizza maker.”

Authorities said he was arrested on an Interpol arrest warrant and will likely be extradited to Italy.

