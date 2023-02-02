Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog day care facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after doggy day care fire
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden on McCarthy: 'We had a good meeting yesterday'
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog daycare facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after dog daycare fire
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management