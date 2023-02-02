Facebook
Baker City Court rolls out amnesty program to help those with bench warrants

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City Court of Baker along with Baker City Court Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshal Carl K. Dunn will offer an amnesty period during the entire month of February 2023.

Officials say the amnesty period will be offered to any Baker City Court defendant with an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to Feb. 1, 2023.

The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant “recall fee.”

The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to pay any outstanding fees.

This amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, leaders say.

Amnesty will allow the defendants an opportunity to clear any outstanding bench warrant, according to the court.

The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can call Baker City Court at (225) 778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also call the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant in Baker City Court.

Officials say defendants excluded from amnesty are defendants that have received prior amnesty bench warrant recalls.

