All-American DT Mekhi Wingo to take part in SEC Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU All-American defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo is one of 13 other SEC representatives that will be in Birmingham, Alabama this weekend as the conference holds its annual Football Leadership Council.

During the two-day event, they will meet SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, they will also review NCAA and SEC legislative items, they’ll also meet SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal, and also engagement with football officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating.

The group will also review SEC student-athlete enhancement opportunities.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to represent the LSU football program at the SEC Football Leadership Council this weekend,” Wingo said. “Being selected for this council is a tremendous honor and something that gives me great pride. I’m looking forward to meeting other players from around the SEC and having a conversation with Commissioner Sankey about our experience as student-athletes.”

Wingo recently completed his first year with the Tigers, earning third-team All-America honors as well as being a second-team All-SEC selection. He ranked among the team leaders in tackles for loss (6.0) and sacks (3.0) to go along with 47 tackles.

The Football Leadership Council is one of three components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The other two components are the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils. Student-Athlete Leadership Councils for the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with the conference’s longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to the student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness.

