Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Council accepts resignation of officer involved in police chase crash that killed 2 teens

Addis Town Council met on Wed., Feb. 1, and passed a motion to accept the resignation of officer David Cauthron, who was involved in a deadly crash.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The Addis Town Council met on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and passed a motion to accept the resignation of officer David Cauthron, who was involved in a deadly crash during a police chase.

The mayor of Addis, along with council members and the police chief, went into executive session to start the meeting. When they came back, Police Chief Richard Anderson made a recommendation to council members that they accept Cauthron’s resignation as of January 9. Members of the town council unanimously approved the motion, and therefore, Cauthron will no longer be on the force.

Two teenage girls died in the crash. A young man is still recovering weeks later.

Brusly High School students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed in the crash....
Brusly High School students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed in the crash. Maggie's brother, Liam Dunn, was injured.(Submitted)

The deadly collision was the jumping-off point for local and state leaders to pursue greater oversight of police pursuits.

State Representative Edmond Jordan says he’ll introduce legislation that helps families file civil lawsuits against law enforcement agencies involved in pursuits that end in injury or death.

18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton called for law enforcement officers to “stop the damn pursuit” when a chase puts human life in danger.

Clayton said he plans to convene a grand jury in Cauthron’s criminal case. Cauthron was arrested on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail and released on a pre-trial bond of $100,000.

RELATED STORIES
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Brusly community mourns loss of 2 teens killed during New Year’s Eve pursuit, crash
Brusly High returns to class for first time since 2 cheerleaders died during police pursuit

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

La. Poet Laureate Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy
PROFILE: Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, La. Poet Laureate
Representative Edmond Jordan-- (D) Baton Rouge
I-TEAM: Lawmaker takes aim at high-speed chases amid deadly wreck
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 1
Very localized flood threat for Thursday
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office drug bust
EBRSO arrest man for $40K worth of fentanyl, other charges
Highland and Lee
New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned