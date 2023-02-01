YOUR HEALTH: Cancer-killing virus on the march!

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Almost everyone knows someone who has battled cancer. Standard care involves chemo and radiation, medication, and immunotherapies. Now, for the first time ever, clinical trials are underway testing a new virus that targets deadly cancer cells and wipes them out.

Colon, lung, breast, ovarian, pancreatic -- almost a million people will be diagnosed with one of these cancers in the coming year.

City of Hope surgical oncologist, Yuman Fong, MD, tells Ivanhoe, “People over the decades have been trying to find viruses to kill certain types of cancers for a long time. What we decided was that rather than doing that, why don’t we just find viruses that kill any type of cancer?”

Dr. Fong has been working for decades to find a virus that stimulates the immune system to track down all types of cancer. Now, he thinks he’s created it.

“We actually created a panel of brand-new viruses and then, we screened it against the NCI 60 that stands for the National Cancer Institute panel of 60 cancers that generally, any new cancer therapies are screened against,” Dr. Fong explains.

The virus, called Vaxinia, also makes the cancer cells much more recognizable to the immune system, making it easier for immunotherapies to target the invading cancer cells.

Dr. Fong further explains, “We are convinced that by having this virus, we will not only be able to directly attack the cancer and stimulate our immune system, but we will be able to partner with other agents that also do that and together, grow therapies for cancers that, until now, have no treatment.

The phase one trial, focused on safety, is now underway in City of Hope institutions across the country. At the time of this interview, six patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumors had been given a low dose of the virus. This phase of the study aims to recruit a hundred patients who have had a least two prior lines of standard care treatment, such as chemo and radiation, but have not seen any positive results from those standard treatments.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.