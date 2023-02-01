Facebook
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Jaiden Ausberry - U-High

The sixth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is the versatile Notre Dame signee Jaiden Ausberry of U-High.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sixth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is the versatile Notre Dame signee Jaiden Ausberry of U-High.

Ausberry is the son of LSU’s Verge Ausberry, who is the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Executive Director of External Relations at LSU. Jaiden like his dad and older brother Austin has started his college football career.

The Louisiana Class 3-A All-Star MVP is U-High’s all-time leading tackler and also scored 11 touchdowns on just 20 rushing plays as the Cubs followed a State Championship Year with a State semifinals appearance.

