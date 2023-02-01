Very localized flood threat for Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will see little to no rain Wednesday which will allow things to continue to dry and and recede. Clouds will stay overhead and temperatures will remain chilly. Highs are now forecast to remain in the 40°s for most locations. Our next chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday as our next area of low pressure and cold front arrives.

It is unlikely the warm sector of the storm system will make much inland progress tomorrow. That will limit any severe weather threat to the immediate coast. It will also reduce the overall coverage and intensity of rain through a good chunk of Thursday. This has allowed the forecast rain amounts to decrease. Most will receive less than 1″ with localized pockets of 1-2″.

The greatest opportunity for heavy rain will come during the late morning into the early afternoon. As the storm system passes late Thursday, rains will become more scattered in coverage and lighter in intensity. Flood concerns will be highly localized with low lying, poorly drained areas most at risk of seeing standing water. Most will get through Thursday with little to no impacts. Area rivers will see a slight rise. Because base levels are still very high, minor flooding remains possible.

A cold front will keep the chilly air in place through Saturday morning. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge may flirt with a brief, light freeze Saturday morning. A steady warm up takes place over the weekend as the weather remains picture perfect Saturday and Sunday.

The overall dry out won’t last too long. Another storm system is set to arrive during the middle of next week. Long range models are not in very good agreement on timing of this system. We will be fine tuning the forecast in the coming days as weather models hopefully start to come into better agreement.

