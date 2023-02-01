Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store

A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store where she worked.(hillaryfox via Canva)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Police in Illinois say a worker has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her place of employment.

According to the Cherry Valley Police Department, 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for stealing money from a Rockford-area Walgreens.

Authorities said Glass was caught by a loss prevention manager while working at the store. She is accused of taking around $25,000.

Cherry Valley police said a witness informed officers that Glass was in charge of depositing money into the company bank account. However, she reportedly took various amounts of money from the deposits over the last year.

According to police, Glass provided them with a written confession before being arrested.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target
Highland and Lee
New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers