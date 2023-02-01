Police chase ends in crash in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A police chase that began in Iberville Parish ended in a crash in Port Allen on Monday, Jan. 31.

Sources said an Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a driver near Grosse Tete for a drug investigation. The driver sped off, leading the deputy on a chase into Port Allen, sources said.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed a driver crashed their car near highway 415 after a brief chase involving one of his deputies. He said the driver “pretended” they would stop before speeding away. Stassi said the driver was injured in the crash. A woman and child were in the car at the time but were not injured, Stassi said.

Stassi said the chase lasted less than half an hour.

Details are limited at this time.

