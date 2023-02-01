Facebook
Pair of LSU corners to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two former LSU cornerbacks are expected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 1. Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner will be on opposite sidelines on Thursday nights game.

LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)
LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)

Bernard-Converse will be wearing No. 6 for the West team and Garner will wear No. 22 for the East. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be on NFL Network.

Both corners joined the Tigers last off-season through the NCAA Transfer Portal and each played significant roles in helping LSU reach a 10-4 record and winning the SEC West.

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2)
LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2)

Garner started all 13 games for LSU and led the team with eight pass breakups, and added 43 tackles with 1.5 tackles-for-loss. Bernard-Converse appeared in all 13 games with nine starts while leading the Tigers with two interceptions and added 44 tackles.

