Pair of LSU corners to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two former LSU cornerbacks are expected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 1. Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner will be on opposite sidelines on Thursday nights game.

LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Bernard-Converse will be wearing No. 6 for the West team and Garner will wear No. 22 for the East. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be on NFL Network.

Both corners joined the Tigers last off-season through the NCAA Transfer Portal and each played significant roles in helping LSU reach a 10-4 record and winning the SEC West.

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Garner started all 13 games for LSU and led the team with eight pass breakups, and added 43 tackles with 1.5 tackles-for-loss. Bernard-Converse appeared in all 13 games with nine starts while leading the Tigers with two interceptions and added 44 tackles.

