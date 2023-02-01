‘Operation Valentine’ bringing cards to BR veterans, soldiers overseas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winnfield Funeral Home is collecting Valentine’s Day cards to send to soldiers who may not be able to return home in time for the holiday.

All you have to do is make a card, thanking the soldier for their service, or anything else that you would like to put.

Marcus Lewis, General Manager of Winnfield Funeral Home said this is the third year of “Operation Valentine.” A simple thank you on a card goes a long way for our troops overseas and veterans in Baton Rouge.

Valentine cards may be dropped off from now through Feb. 5 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home. The address is 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, La., 70811. You can also call them at (225) 357-2675.

Cards cannot include glitter, food, or candy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.