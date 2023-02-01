Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Operation Valentine’ bringing cards to BR veterans, soldiers overseas

All you have to do is make a card, thanking the soldier for their service, or anything else...
All you have to do is make a card, thanking the soldier for their service, or anything else that you would like to put.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winnfield Funeral Home is collecting Valentine’s Day cards to send to soldiers who may not be able to return home in time for the holiday.

All you have to do is make a card, thanking the soldier for their service, or anything else that you would like to put.

Marcus Lewis, General Manager of Winnfield Funeral Home said this is the third year of “Operation Valentine.” A simple thank you on a card goes a long way for our troops overseas and veterans in Baton Rouge.

Valentine cards may be dropped off from now through Feb. 5 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home. The address is 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, La., 70811. You can also call them at (225) 357-2675.

Cards cannot include glitter, food, or candy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Child Obesity
CONSUMER REPORTS: Bathroom scales and when to weigh yourself
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 1
Gloomy weather continues today with rain likely on Thursday
YOUR HEALTH: Cancer-killing virus on the march!