Officials: SU student killed in crash on interstate; Balloon release held on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday evening, Jan. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-110 near Scenic Highway.
Southern University identified the victim as one of their students, Reginald Elloie. They said he was a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business.
The university released the below statement:
Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash.
A balloon release was held in memory of Reginald on Southern University’s campus Wednesday, Feb. 1 outside of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union.
SGA President Carlos Bister told students, “Be safe, love on your people, and love each other.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.