Officials: SU student killed in crash on interstate; Balloon release held on campus

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday evening, Jan. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday evening, Jan. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-110 near Scenic Highway.

Southern University identified the victim as one of their students, Reginald Elloie. They said he was a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business.

Reginald Elloie
Reginald Elloie(Southern University Men's Federation)

The university released the below statement:

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash.

A balloon release was held in memory of Reginald on Southern University’s campus Wednesday, Feb. 1 outside of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union.

SGA President Carlos Bister told students, “Be safe, love on your people, and love each other.”

