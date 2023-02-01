Liquor thieves wanted by Baker police

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple people who stole liquor from Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to officials, the pair entered the store around 1 p.m. and stole over $800 in alcohol. The group then fled the scene in a white vehicle, officials added.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.