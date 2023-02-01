Facebook
Liquor thieves wanted by Baker police

Baker liquor store thefts
Baker liquor store thefts(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple people who stole liquor from Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to officials, the pair entered the store around 1 p.m. and stole over $800 in alcohol. The group then fled the scene in a white vehicle, officials added.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

