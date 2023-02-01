JACQUES TALK: Maason Smith

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith has a big comeback planned for 2023.

Smith was lost for the season almost immediately last year, suffering a devastating knee injury in the opening game against Florida State. But through the hurt and disappointment of being sidelined the 6′5, 300-pounder has maintained a positive attitude during his rehabilitation, focused on being a major force on the LSU defense moving forward.

Smith sat down with WAFB-TV Sports for a special one-on-one, 33-minute interview that spanned all subjects on Fightin’ Tiger Football.

