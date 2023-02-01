Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK: LSU Softball Players

WAFB-TV sports recently visited with Ali Kilponen, junior infielder Taylor Pleasants and senior infielder Georgia Clark at LSU Media Day.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just about time for LSU softball, as head coach Beth Torina and the Tigers begin the 2023 season on February 10 against New Mexico at Tiger Park.

After a series of runs to the College World Series and Super Regional play, the Tigers suffered their first 0-2 showing at the NCAA Tournament in program history. But now LSU is ready to turn the page and start something new, returning seven of eight position players and their top pitcher in senior Ali Kilponen.

WAFB-TV sports recently visited with Kilponen, junior infielder Taylor Pleasants and senior infielder Georgia Clark at LSU Media Day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: LSU Softball Players
LSU Tigers
Pair of LSU corners to play in East-West Shrine Bowl
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas looks to pass the ball Tuesday (Jan. 31) as Nuggets center...
Pelicans a .500 team after Denver hands them ninth straight loss, 122-113
JACQUES TALK: Maason Smith.
JACQUES TALK: Maason Smith