JACQUES TALK: LSU Softball Players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just about time for LSU softball, as head coach Beth Torina and the Tigers begin the 2023 season on February 10 against New Mexico at Tiger Park.

After a series of runs to the College World Series and Super Regional play, the Tigers suffered their first 0-2 showing at the NCAA Tournament in program history. But now LSU is ready to turn the page and start something new, returning seven of eight position players and their top pitcher in senior Ali Kilponen.

WAFB-TV sports recently visited with Kilponen, junior infielder Taylor Pleasants and senior infielder Georgia Clark at LSU Media Day.

