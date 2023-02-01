Gloomy weather continues today with rain likely on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front slipped to our south on Tuesday and will remain parked along the coast today. Moisture riding up-and-over the front will continue to produce mainly overcast skies, helping to keep it rather chilly today, with highs only in the low 50s.

A few passing light showers are also possible once again today.

Rains Return on Thursday

Widespread rain is still expected on Thursday, but there have been some changes to the outlook. Low pressure moving inland from the Gulf of Mexico now looks as though it will stay a bit to the southeast of metro Baton Rouge, meaning much of the area never makes it into what we call the ‘warm sector’ (the area between the cold front and warm front). With that in mind, any threat of strong storms should largely be confined to areas south of I-10, but it also means Thursday’s temperatures will stay chilly, with highs in the mid 50s around metro Baton Rouge.

Locally heavy rain still can’t be completely ruled out, but the latest Weather Prediction Center (WPC) outlook shows rain totals averaging 1.00″ or less across most of our area.

However, with the heavy rains we picked up over the weekend, the ground remains saturated, and any heavy downpours could lead to localized flood issues. The WPC still has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of our area to account for those factors.

Weekend Outlook

Drier weather settles in on Friday in the wake of Thursday’s storm system. But it will also be a chilly first part of the weekend, with Friday’s highs in the upper 50s and Saturday morning lows dipping into the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge. Areas north and northeast of the Capital City have a good chance of seeing a light freeze on Saturday morning.

Temperatures start to rebound by Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 60s. Most importantly, we keep it dry through the weekend for a full slate of Mardi Gras parades around south Louisiana.

