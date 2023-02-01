EBR officials prep for more rainy weather just days after high water in some areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday, Feb. 2, looks to be a wet one. The forecast comes just days removed from Sunday when parts of East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas saw inundated roads and water inside homes.

“Hopefully, prayerfully, we won’t have the same impact from Sunday,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said it doesn’t wait for the forecast to show rain before it takes action.

“Water management is a way of life here. Prior to the situations evolving, we are preparing,” explained Broome.

Over in Livingston Parish, before the rain event hits, officials are setting up sandbags locations. Those in need will have to fill their own bags, so don’t forget a shovel.

“We bring sandbags out to different fire departments,” said OEP Director Mark Harrell.

Those are available for any resident to pick up.

When it comes to flood prevention, the responsibility doesn’t just fall on the parish. Officials expect residents to do their part, too.

“One thing we would like to ask is clean their yards. Pick up child’s toys. They can get caught and plug things up,” added Harrell.

People in East Baton Rouge Parish are urged to heed the same advice.

“Stabilize materials outside. Get rid of garbage and trash. Make sure you stay off roads,” added Broome.

She said city-parish officials will continue to monitor the forecast Wednesday while intensifying efforts on Thursday.

“I can tell you that DPW will monitor and put up barriers where they are needed,” said Broome.

