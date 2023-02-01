Beyoncé brings ‘Renaissance’ World Tour to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - For the first time since 2016, Beyoncé will headline a solo world tour, the superstar singer announced in a post on social media Wednesday, Feb. 1.

For members of the Bey Hive residing in the Bayou State, it gets better.

New Orleans is listed as the last stop on the U.S. leg of the tour. According to her official website, the Grammy award-winning songstress will perform at the Caesars Superdome on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The tour kicks off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and continues through June in Europe before Queen Bey makes her way to North America in July.

The show will include stops in Philidelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, and other major U.S. cities.

The “Cuff It” singer’s website mentions ticket information will be released sometime “soon.”

