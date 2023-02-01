Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

13-year-old reported missing in BR

Police say Roberts is 5′2″ tall and weighs 125 lbs.
Police say Roberts is 5′2″ tall and weighs 125 lbs.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to BRPD, A’nvirah Roberts, 13, was last seen in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue.

Police say Roberts is 5′2″ tall and weighs 125 lbs.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

People filling sandbags ahead of a storm (file photo)
Sandbags available ahead of another possible round of heavy rains
Quentin Vezia
DEPUTIES: Chase ends in Port Allen when driver jumps from moving car, runs over own leg
Reginald Elloie
Officials: SU student killed in crash on interstate; Balloon release held on campus
Jeffery Istre
Jeffery Istre joins race for governor