13-year-old reported missing in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to BRPD, A’nvirah Roberts, 13, was last seen in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue.

Police say Roberts is 5′2″ tall and weighs 125 lbs.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000.

