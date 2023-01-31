Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Lottery officials made the below post to social media:

Congratulations to Circle K Store 2706826 on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge! They sold a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket for Wednesday's drawing! https://t.co/PGaCUZq1m1 pic.twitter.com/MwQBEs50D7 — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) January 26, 2023

Louisiana Lottery officials said the prize was claimed.

For details about where recent winning lottery tickets were sold in Louisiana, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.