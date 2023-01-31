Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials.
The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Lottery officials made the below post to social media:
Congratulations to Circle K Store 2706826 on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge! They sold a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket for Wednesday's drawing! https://t.co/PGaCUZq1m1 pic.twitter.com/MwQBEs50D7— Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) January 26, 2023
Louisiana Lottery officials said the prize was claimed.
