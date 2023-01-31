WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams.

Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.

The 5-foot-10 receiver made electrifying plays and literally made the difference between winning and losing for one of the biggest programs in 5A.

Williams spent most of his first two seasons on junior varsity before catching a pass in the State Championship game.

