Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say

Investigators say the three students were stabbed by a fellow student. (WCVB, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Police in Boston say an arrest was made after three students were stabbed by a fellow student at a park next to their school.

Shortly after school let out, a fight erupted around 2:30 p.m. Monday, just steps from TechBoston Academy in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. The violent altercation took place at a basketball court in Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to the school.

“Really, really scary. My granddaughter was coming home from school when it happened, and I was afraid,” one woman said.

Investigators say three students were stabbed by a fellow student.

Surveillance video shows other kids running away from the danger. The owner of a nearby convenience store said the fleeing students were screaming and trying to get into his store for safety.

“They were very scared. Some of them were loud, saying: ‘Oh my God, someone got stabbed. We need to run,’” he said.

Police say all three victims, who were not unidentified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Thank goodness, it wasn’t life-threatening, but one of these times, something really bad is going to happen,” said city councilor Erin Murphy.

Murphy has been pushing for safety changes inside public schools and says this violence highlights the need for swift action.

“Kids have a right to feel safe. Parents just can’t send their kids to school if they don’t feel safe,” she said.

Some students say fights here are too common. The superintendent calls the violence incredibly tragic and says the district will support all the students involved.

Police say one person was arrested in connection with the incident but did not identify them.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

Investigators say the three students were stabbed by a fellow student.
Police: Arrest made after 3 students stabbed at Boston playground
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Talk of fighter jets for Kyiv puts strain on Western unity
DOTD open house to discuss traffic signal removal on Airline Highway
The International Monetary Fund is projecting a shallower rate of decline in global growth.
Global economy forecast less gloomy than expected