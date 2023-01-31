Self-defense training available for Southern, BRCC, LSU undergrads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime can happen anywhere and at any time, and it’s important to know how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Mu Sigma Chapter is holding an Equalizer Training to talk about violence against women. Organizers will teach self-defense moves to reduce your risk of becoming a victim.

It’s happening at the LSU University Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can park in the parking lots next to the UREC.

The training is open to BRCC, Southern, and LSU undergrads.

You can find the link to sign up here.

