Search underway in Livonia for man with active warrants, deputies say

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say a search is underway for a man with active warrants who ran away to a field during a traffic stop.

According to law enforcement, the Livonia Police Department initiated a traffic stop near Reliable Lane in Livonia on Monday, Jan. 30.

The individual had active warrants from another agency, according to authorities.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, Livonia PD, Louisiana State Police, a drone pilot from Fire District #3, and the Angola Search Team were all on the scene looking for the subject.

Around 8:55 p.m. Monday night, deputies announced the man had not been apprehended.

Officials moved the search towards Hwy. 411.

Authorities say if you see him, please call 225-694-3737.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.