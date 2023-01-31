Facebook
Sean Payton to coach Denver after Saints, Broncos complete trade

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton will return to coaching next season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, after the team completed a compensation deal with the Saints on Tuesday (Jan. 31), according to the NFL and multiple media reports.

NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to report that the Saints had agreed on a compensation package in exchange for surrendering Payton’s contractual rights to the Broncos.

According to Schefter, the deal includes Denver sending its 2023 first-round pick in the NFL draft and its second-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

Payton stepped aside from coaching this season to work as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, but had two years remaining on his coaching contract with the Saints.

Speaking Sunday on the NFL on Fox pregame show, Payton wore a Broncos orange tie and said he expected his coaching future would be clarified this week.

“I think, in the next week, we’re gonna know a lot more,” Payton said. “We’ve had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations that are obviously looking for a reboot.”

The Saints would not face Payton and the Broncos next season. But they do face AFC West teams for their out-of-conference opponents in 2024. Payton would bring the Broncos to the Caesars Superdome for that contest.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Payton was the Broncos’ second choice for head coach. Rapoport said Denver was still trying to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Tuesday, up until Ryans took the head coaching job of the Houston Texans.

Neither the Broncos, Saints nor Payton immediately commented on the reports that he was taking over the Broncos. But last week, Payton took to Twitter to shoot down a report from the Washington Post that claimed there was “an issue” with his interview with Denver.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

