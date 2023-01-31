Facebook
Scammers to target social security recipients

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau says with extra dollars rolling in for social security recipients, scammers will try to take advantage of consumers.

Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments will increase by 8.7% due to inflation. That means recipients will see a few extra dollars through their annual cost of living adjustments. According to the Better Business Bureau, this is the highest COLA approved in more than 40 years, and scammers will want to take advantage of consumers.

“Anything that’s in the news, scammers will take that and target them to try to take their money,” explains Carmen Million who is the President and CEO of BBB.

Million explains that social security recipients need to be prepared, today she gave WAFB some tips on what folks need to do look out for.

“They can manipulate the system. So, they can actually show social security or whatever agency they want you to think, they show up on your caller ID. They may email you something, they may email you something that looks like it’s from a friend,” adds Million.

Millions says the Social Security Administration will not try to call, text or even email recipients. If a consumer does get a message or a notification on their phone, asking for personal information to receive their social security benefits, it’s a scam.

“If you are going to receive those benefits, you are going to automatically receive them, but if social security is going to contact you, then they are most likely going to contact you through mail,” said Million.

If a recipient does get something that they are unsure about, Million suggests going to the Social Security Administration Office to verify with them personally.

If you happen to fall for a scam like this, make sure you contact the better business bureau: https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-south-central-louisiana

