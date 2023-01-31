Sandbags available in BR ahead of anticipated storms, officials say

The following is a press release from the Baton Rouge Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted the potential for heavy rain in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, February 2. The NWS is currently predicting 1-2″ of rainfall for our area with locally higher amounts possible. Specific forecast details and potential impacts will be forthcoming, therefore, it is important that residents continue to monitor local weather reports.

Rivers and bayous are still high from nearly back-to-back rain events earlier this week and last week. Additional street flooding is possible, particularly in low-lying areas.

City-Parish officials, first responders, and public works personnel have taken proactive measures and stand ready to assist as needed.

“Take time to clean out your gutters and downspouts before Thursday. Ensure you have a way to receive multiple weather alerts. Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather reports as Thursday approaches. Use caution while traveling on roadways. Do not drive through high water nor around barricades that have been placed for your safety,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Plan ahead for your commute should you need to take an alternate route. Together, let’s all make our personal preparations to help prevent emergencies and keep East Baton Rouge Parish Red Stick Ready.”

Sand and sandbags are available at the following eight (8) BREC locations and residents must bring their own shovels to fill sandbags. To view sand locations near you visit: https://gis.brla.gov/emergency

1. BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

2. BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

3. BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

4. BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

5. BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

6. BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

7. BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

8. BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

For the latest emergency information in East Baton Rouge Parish, visit brla.gov/emergency

