Plank Road fire ruled arson; suspect arrested, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a suspect has been arrested after being accused of setting fire to a home on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Officials said the suspect, John Plaisance, 30, is charged with simple arson.

According to BRFD, the fire started just before 9 a.m. at a home on Plank Road near Ontario Street.

Crews arrived at the scene and found the front porch of the home in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

An eyewitness saw the suspect set the fire on purpose before calling 911, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was driving by and took the suspect in to custody before Baton Rouge Police could arrive.

The investigation into the arson is ongoing.

