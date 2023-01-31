Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Morris’s career-high 31 points leads No. 3 LSU over Vols; remain unbeaten in SEC play

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) faced their biggest test so far this season as they hosted Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) in a battle of the unbeaten in conference play from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday, Jan. 30. The Tigers took down the Vols to remain one of the two teams undefeated in the SEC joining, No. 1 South Carolina.

Alexis Morris, the veteran of the Tigers scored a career-high 31 points in the win over the Vols. Morris shot 50% from the field and was 1-for-2 from behind the arc, she also added six rebounds and five steals. The “Bayou Barbie” Angel Reese finished the game with 16 points and 16 rebounds, extending her double-double streak to 21 games.

Tennessee got within one point of the Tigers’ lead in the fourth quarter, but LSU was able to go on an 11-0 run to extend their lead back to double digits.

No. 3 LSU will host Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 2 with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Southern Men's Basketball
Southern gets ready to face Alcorn State
Southern University basketball to face off against Alcorn State Saturday
Southern gets ready to face Alcorn State
LSU guard Justice Hill (3)
LSU guard Justice Hill returning after stepping away for ‘personal reasons,’ McMahon says