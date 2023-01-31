Man taken into custody following search in Livonia, deputies say

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say a search for a man who ran away during a traffic stop has ended.

The individual has been apprehended and taken into custody. Deputies made the announcement before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to law enforcement, the Livonia Police Department initiated a traffic stop near Reliable Lane in Livonia on Monday, Jan. 30.

The individual had active warrants from another agency, according to authorities. He ran away into an open field nearby once he was stopped by authorities, officials said.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, Livonia PD, Louisiana State Police, a drone pilot from Fire District #3, and the Angola Search Team were all on the scene looking for the subject.

Around 8:55 p.m. Monday night, deputies announced the man had not been apprehended.

Officials moved the search towards Hwy. 411.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.