LPSO deputies searching for missing teen

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to LPSO, Kayden Tanksley, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies said he was seen on Ben Fuglar Road in Denham Springs.

Deputies said Tanksley is described as being five feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected and the teen is not believed to be in danger. However, deputies said he does take medication daily and does not have that medication with him at this time.

Anyone with information on Tanksley’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling (225) 686-2241 x1.

