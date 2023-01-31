Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO deputies searching for missing teen

Kayden Tanksley
Kayden Tanksley(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to LPSO, Kayden Tanksley, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies said he was seen on Ben Fuglar Road in Denham Springs.

Deputies said Tanksley is described as being five feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected and the teen is not believed to be in danger. However, deputies said he does take medication daily and does not have that medication with him at this time.

Anyone with information on Tanksley’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling (225) 686-2241 x1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

Louisiana Lottery
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 31
Cool and damp leading up to Thursday storms
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents
Have you been married for 60 years? EBR leaders want to hear from you