Kellee Hennessy Dickerson announces run for state rep. seat

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, a member of the Livingston Parish School Board, has announced her run for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 64 seat.

Dickerson was elected to the Livingston Parish School board in 2010 and again in 2022. She said she has been a constant advocate for fiscal responsibility, academic improvements, and pay raises.

If elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives, Dickerson said she wants to lead efforts to improve drainage, set aside money for road projects, and make sure taxpayers’ money is spent wisely.

Dickerson said that in addition to serving on the Livingston Parish School Board, she has owned a small business for several years. She also worked as a reporter and anchor at WAFB.

The election is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.

