Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses overdue infrastructure improvements during a trip to New York...
"This is just the beginning,' Biden says of New York tunnel project
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 31
Cool and damp leading up to Thursday storms