Have you been married for 60 years? EBR leaders want to hear from you

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders are putting out a call for couples married for 60 or more years in East Baton Rouge Parish to come forward.

EBR Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks said leaders want to induct the couples into the East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council Marriage Hall of Fame.

The goal is to honor the institution of marriage as well as individual marriages that have gone the distance.

Officials said presentations to honor the couples will take place on Wednesday, February 15.

The names of the couples can be emailed to cbanks@brla.gov up until Monday, February 20. Submissions should include names, addresses, and contact information.

