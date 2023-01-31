Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A former officer with the Denham Springs Police Department pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 30, to his charges, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office.

The charges stemmed from an investigation back in 2022. Back then, authorities said Copeland was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a female minor.

Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said that after the allegations were made against Copeland, an internal affairs investigation was opened. Copeland then resigned. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct a criminal investigation, which led to the warrant being issued for Copeland’s arrest.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and Irving Police Department Fugitive Unit tracked down Copeland and placed him in handcuffs after he fled the state.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Copeland has been sentenced to five years with the Lousiana Department of Corrections, which was suspended, and three years of probation for the charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He has also been sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, which was suspended, and three years of probation for the charge of malfeasance in office.

Perrilloux said Copeland will serve his sentences concurrently. He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.

