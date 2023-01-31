Facebook
DOTD open house to discuss traffic signal removal on Airline Highway

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will hold a public open house to discuss the proposed removal of the traffic signal at Airline Highway and East Industrial Avenue.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. The address is 8100 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Leaders say the purpose of the project is to increase traffic flow into Airline Highway and increase the effectiveness of coordinated traffic signals along Airline Highway.

The meeting will provide information about the project and input from anyone interested.

Representatives from DOTD will be available to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project. A presentation will be shown describing the project.

According to DOTD, verbal comments can be recorded and written comments on the projects can be submitted at the meeting.

Comments can also be mailed to the LADOTD address shown below, postmarked by February 13, 2023, to be included in the transcript of the meeting.

LA DOTD District 61 Offices

8100 Airline Hwy

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815

