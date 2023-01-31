Clouds and fog in the short term, with more rain ahead later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. this morning, with widespread dense fog impacting the area as of early Tuesday. Remember to use low-beam headlights when driving and allow for extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate by mid-morning for most, although it may be tough to shake around bodies of water.

Otherwise, today will be another day featuring plenty of clouds and a few light showers.

The temperature forecast will be quite tricky with a weak front meandering around the area. Daytime temperatures will likely range from the 50s north of Baton Rouge to the low to mid 70s south of the Capital City. In and around Baton Rouge, we’ll be right on the cusp of the cooler air, with temperatures expected to be in the 60s. However, should the front slip just a little farther south, it could turn noticeably cooler in a short amount of time.

Next Rain Event on Thursday

While both today and tomorrow will see a few light showers impacting the area, our next impactful rain event is expected on Thursday. Low pressure lifting northward from the Gulf of Mexico, along with an associated warm front, will lead to widespread rain and embedded storms.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, although this does not look like it will be a repeat of what we saw on Sunday. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is showing much of our area receiving anywhere from 0.25″-1.50″ on average, with lower totals to the south and higher totals the farther north you go.

Even though the totals don’t look exceptionally high, given our recent heavy rains and saturdated soil, WPC has gone ahead and posted a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

A few strong storms will also be possible on Thursday, depending on how far inland the area of low pressure tracks. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather near and south of the I-10/I-12 corridor.

Extended Outlook

Rains should exit before daybreak on Friday, leaving us with drier and cooler weather into the weekend. Friday’s highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s, with lows dipping into the mid 30s by Saturday morning. But most importantly, we keep the weekend dry for a busy slate of parades and Mardi Gras festivities around south Louisiana.

Temperatures quickly moderate into the first part of next week, with rain chances returning by midweek.

